Peshawar Press Club Sports Festival begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Peshawar Press Club Sports Festival got underway here at Club premises under the aegis of Sports Committee headed by Chairman Nadir Khawjah.

Most of the events of various sports under the supervision of the Peshawar Press Club Sports Committee are being played soon after the Aftari and would continue till late night wherein members of the Club are taking part enthusiastically.

Talking to APP, Chairman Sports Committee, Nadir Khawjah said that they have invited Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher education Kamran Khan Bangash and Secretary Information KP at the opening ceremony who formally inaugurated the Festival. President Peshawar Club Muhammad Riaz and Secretary Imran Bukhari with other senior members of the Peshawar Press Club Cabinet and members were also present during the inauguration ceremony of the festival.

He said looking after the present corona situation all arrangements have been made for following Corona SOPs.

During the matches special arrangements were also made to facilitate all the members who are part of the Festival.

The members are taking part in different Games with most entries recorded in snooker, table tennis and badminton competitions. During the first match of snooker Haq Nawaz defeated Abid Khan. The second match was played between Mohsin Ali and Mohammad Khalid in which after a thrilling match, Mohammad Khalid succeeded. In the third match, Finance Secretary Yasir Hussain defeated photographer Tariq Aziz.

In the first match of table tennis, Prince Fahd defeated Tariq Aziz. In the second match, Irfan Khan defeated Nabi Jan. In Chess Alamgir Khan was given a walkover by the committee against his rival Umar Farooq. The committee urged all the players to participate in their matches as per schedule already released for various matches of table tennis, badminton, chess and snooker.