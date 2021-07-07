Peshawar Red wins DC Peshawar Hockey League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Peshawar Red defeated Green by 2-0 in the final of the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Hockey League which concluded here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood was the chief guest at the final who later on distributed trophies,certificates and cash prizes among the position holders teams. He was accompanied by Chairman Provincial Hockey Association, former IG Muhammad Saeed Khan, President Syed Zahir Shah and Secretary Hidayat Ullah, Director sports Merged Area Pir Abdullah Shah, DSO Peshwar Tahseen Ullah were also present.

Players from different hockey clubs of Peshawar district participated in the hockey league organized by District Sports Officer Peshawar. In the final match full-back Zahid slammed in two perfect goals on his penalty corner conversion in the 28th and 66th minute to seal the fate of rivals in the final at 2-0. Peshawar Green team was awarded a penalty shoot-out but center-half Asad failed to convert and thus Peshawar Red marched into victory.