Peshawar Region Clinch PM Youth Talent Hunt Women Football League Title

Muhammad Rameez Published July 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Peshawar Region claimed Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Women Football League title after securing a solitary goal against Swat in the last leg of the League match played at Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex on Wednesday.

Former International Athlete and Director of Sports at Bacha Khan University Shahbana Khattak was the chief guest who distributed trophies and cash prizes on this occasion.

Former national athlete Musawar Khan, District Sports Officer Charsadda, Tahseen Ullah Khan, Chairman Press Club, officials, players and spectators were also present during the last League match played between Swat-Chitral (Region) and Peshawar (Region) teams.

Swat Region, which is mixed with players from Chitral as well, played excellently and gave a tough time to the Peshawar team, which remained unbeaten in the League. The players of both Peshawar and Swat gave each other a tough fight with some excellent and thrilling attacks also witnessed.

Talking to APP, Shahbana Khattak said that the League played without any break and all the female players got full facilitation according to the break-up sent in by Javed Memon DG of the Sports Higher education Commission (HEC).

She said open trials were held and even representation has been given to the female players of Chitral wherein she along with the selection committee also paid a visit to Chitral. She was amazed to see the talent that female players of Chitral have.

As far as the funds are concerned we have received a complete break-up from HEC and accordingly worked, looking after the break-up only," she said. "I have also been approached to hand over the rights of social media news which I refused so I think the same people are buying against her running fake reports on social media about "selection" through their respective accounts. "I will challenge such reports legally," she warned.

"I do not have any concern with the selection," a selection committee constituted by HEC has selected players," she clarified.

"I will take legal action against those carrying baseless reports during the Women League, which is being organized in a befitting manner. She said these people are misleading the players on social media without taking her point of view according to the norms of journalism.

