Peshawar Region Enters Into Final Of Pakistan Cup, Defeating FATA Region By 44 Runs In Semis

Muhammad Rameez Published November 16, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Peshawar Region defeated FATA Region by 44 runs in the first semi-final of the Pakistan Cup Acroza Cricket Tournament played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday

Now in the final, Peshawar will face the winner of the second semi-final to be played between Karachi Whites and Multan on Friday.

In the first semi-final played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi, FATA won the toss and allowed Peshawar to bat first. Peshawar while batting first piled up 245 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 45 overs.

In reply, the FATA team was bowled out for 201 runs in 41.1 overs. The highlight of Peshawar’s innings was the excellent batting of the captain Sahibzada Farhan. He scored 69 runs with the help of eleven fours. Sahibzada Farhan played excellently and hit almost all FATA Region bowlers all around the ground with some beautiful drives.

Super-fit Adil Amin scored a vital 56 runs with the help of three towering sixes and as many boundaries and remained not out.

Nabi Gul scored 43 off 42 balls with three sixes and one four. Shahid Aziz got 3 wickets by giving 55 runs. Khushdal Shah gave 39 runs and dismissed 2 players.

In FATA’s innings, three wickets fell for only 59 runs. At this stage, Salman Khan Jr. scored 46 runs with the help of three fours and two sixes, after which captain Khushdil Shah got out by scoring 42 runs with the help of one six and four fours.

Sarwar Afridi, batting at number six, failed to make his team win. He scored 56 runs off 45 balls with the help of three fours and three sixes. On behalf of Peshawar, Abbas Afridi took 3 wickets by giving 34 runs. Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan and Muhammad Imran dismissed two players each.

Brief Score:

Peshawar 245 runs 7 players out (45 overs) Sahibzada Farhan 69, Adil Amin 56 not out, Nabi Gul 43, Shahidaziz 3/55 wickets, Khushdal Shah 2/39 wickets. FATA 201 all out (41.1 overs) Sarwar Afridi 56, Salman Khan Jr. 46, Khushdil Shah 42, Abbas Afridi 3/34 wickets.

