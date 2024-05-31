Peshawar Region leads in Women competitions in KP U23 Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Peshawar Region was leading with medal tally in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khyber U-23 Games when it defeated strong Hazara Region in the Badminton final played at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda with hundreds and thousands of spectators witnessed the thrill-packed final.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhre Jahan was the chief guest on this occasion and witnessed the final. Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Nasir Khan, Chairperson of the Organizing Committee Additional Director General Sports Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, international badminton player Syed Sadaqat Shah, District Sports Officer Charsadda Mishal Malik, Ex-DSO Tahsin Ullah Khan, badminton coach Bushra Khan, players and spectators were also present during the final.

Peshawar Region led in women's competitions when it defeated the strong Hazara team by 3-0 in the final. In the first singles Faryal of Peshawar Region overpowered her strong rival Mehraj from Hazara Region by 2-1, the score was 21-19, 18-21 and 27-25.

Both Faryal and Mehraj played well against each other and some good overhead smashes were also witnessed which was largely enjoyed by the sitting spectators. After taking lead by winning the first singles, Faryal and a 12-year-old Khola Khan defeated Haleema and Mehraj of Hazara Region in another thrilling match, the score was 21-17, 23-21 and 21-19. The pair of Faryal and Khola faced tough resistance against Haleema and Mehraj of Hazara Region but the overall Peshawar Region team dominated the proceedings and did not give much time to their rivals to strike back.

It was in the third singles in which Tanzeela, the top seeded and national ranking player, represented Peshawar Region by defeating Haleema in straight sets, the score was 21-18 and 21-19.

In the Volleyball final played between Hazara and Mardan region, in which Hazara won 3-0, the score was 25-23, 27-25 and 25-22. The final of the volleyball women produced great thrilling for the sitting spectators in the indoor hall of the Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex and at the end Mardan team played well and won the match by 3-0. Similarly, in the final match of the table tennis event, the players of Peshawar, having services of international player Alishba, who is selected for the national team to represent Pakistan in South Asian Table Tennis Championship to be played in Sri Lanka, played a key role for Peshawar and succeeded in defeating Mardan 3-0.

The final match of hockey was played at Peshawar wherein Mardan won the battle by defeating Peshawar in the final by 2-0.

Saira and Sumayyah scored one goal each for Mardan while Peshawar failed to score. The Peshawar team goal-keeper Tayyaba Khan played well and thwarted some goal-fetching moves.

Tayyaba was also selected in the team going for Turkey and before that she also represented Pakistan in Oman and Malaysia in the Pakistan board Hockey Teams.

In the squash final Peshawar won the trophy by defeating Hazara, Hira Aqeel, Nimra and Manahil won their respective singles in straight sets against Hazara players including Javeria, Nida and Tabasum.

The chief guest of the closing ceremony, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jahan, distributed medals and cash prizes among the winning players. DG Sports Abdul Nasir Khan, Additional Director General Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Tahsinullah, DSO Charsada Mashal Malik, Mian Sadaqat Shah of Badminton, coach Bushra and other personalities were present.

On this occasion, Sports Adviser Syed Fakhar Jahan addressed the ceremony. He said that the province is being made a sports hub, before that the Inter-Madaras, Person with Different Abilities Games were held, now the series of U-23 games is going on, next month they are hosting the Inter-Provincial Games by inviting all the provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Azam Jammu and Kashmir.

In the Inter-Provincial Games, the teams of all the provinces will participate in various sports, he said. He said steps have been taken to facilitate the players during the Games.

Earlier, the women's cricket trophy was played at the BISE Peshawar Ground, Mardan defeated Hazara in a thrilling match. After an interesting and sensational match, Mardan won the title of champion by defeating Hazara by four runs. On this occasion, Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Prof. Nasrullah Yousafzai was the special guest. Mardan batted first and scored 67 runs. Tehzeeb batted best and scored 35 runs with the help of two fours and a six. Paghunda scored 12 runs. Anisa remained not out for ten runs.

Hazara’s Ayman gave 18 runs and bowled out three players. Momina took two wickets. In response, Hazara fought hard, but in the end they lost the final by four runs. Tehzeeb, Anisa and Sapna got one wicket each. In the women's squash final, Peshawar won the honor of winning by defeating Hazara by 2-1. On this occasion, Director Operations Azizullah Khan distributed prizes among the players.