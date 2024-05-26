Open Menu

Peshawar Region Male, Female Squash Team Announced For U-23 Games

Muhammad Rameez Published May 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Peshawar Region Male, Female Squash team announced for U-23 Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The selection committee headed by Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Gul along with squash coaches Munawar Zaman and Tahir Iqbal Sunday announced Peshawar Region Male and Female Squash team for the forthcoming U23 Inter-Regional Games to be starting from May 28, 2024.

Regional sports Officer Peshawar Kashif Farhan said that the selection committee headed by Wazir Gul along with Munawar Zaman and Tahir Iqbal announced both male and female teams.

He said the performance of the players would be better and hopefully would win gold medals in the both male and female events.

The men's team consists of Khushal Riaz Khan, Fawad Hussain, Fahad Sharif, Jawad Ali Khan and Mohammad Azhan Khalil while Tahir Iqbal will be the coach.

Zaman will be the coach of the female team comprising Hira Aqeel, Umme Kulsoom, Zohra Abdullah, Manahil Aqeel, Naheed Faiz.

