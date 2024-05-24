Peshawar Region Trials For U-23 KP Games Completed
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 24, 2024 | 07:45 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Trials of male and female players of Peshawar region were completed for the forthcoming U23 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games with more than 2,000 players participating in eleven different games.
Cricket trials were held at Muazullah Khan cricket academy in which more than 800 players participated. Trials were conducted by Irfan Babu, Parvez Khan, caches Bakhtiar, Haji Taimur, Amin Khan. Volleyball Trials were held at PSB Coaching Center with more than 1000 players. In the trials at Wadood Hall, 40 Badminton players turned up under the supervision of Provincial Badminton Association Secretary Amjad Khan while international coaches Nadeem Khan, Malik Faraz and Hayatullah supervised.
The boys and girls Taekwondo trials held at Hayatabad sports Complex under the supervision of Provincial Taekwondo Association Chairman Ilyas Afridi, Waqar Afridi while the ahletes trials were held under the supervision of Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Abid Nazim, coaches Adnan Khan and Zafaran Afridi supervised the trials wherein more than 150 boys athletesand 62 female athletes turned up.
The Karate tials were held under the supervision of Senior Vice President of Provincial Karate Association, Khalid Noor with international coaches Baz Muhammad monitored the performance of the players. Around 60 players participated.
There were huge participation of the players in the Football trials held at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium where the selectors including former Pakistan team skipper and coach Gohar Zaman, former Pakistan team skipper and coach Arshad Khan, international Atiq Shinwari, international Anwar Khan, international Adil Khan and coaches Abdul Shakur and Directorate General Sports coach Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jamshed Khan Mohmand took the trials.
The male Throw Ball trials were held at Tahamas Khan Football Stadium in which more than 250 players participated. The throwball trials were conducted by provincial throwball association Secretary Arshad Hussain, Zafar Iqbal, Dr. Muhammad Imran, and Sohrab Hussain.
Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan, District Sports Officer Ms Gul Rukh, District Sports Officer Charsada Mishal Malik, District Sports Officer Nowshera Zaka Ullah, Senior Sports Journalist and Observer Ijaz Ahmad Khan were also present on this occasion.
Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan visited all the venues and appreciated the performance of the selectors who successfully completed the trials phase. The players have been advised to bring a National Identity Card to verify their age players' date of birth should be 1-6-2001. People born after June 1, 2001 are eligible to participate in the trials.
