Peshawar Region Wins Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025

Muhammad Rameez Published February 24, 2025 | 07:47 PM

Players from Peshawar Region showcased impressive performance and won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025, organized under the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

More than 2300 male and female athletes from across the province participated in the games. Male athletes competed in 17 games, while female athletes took part in 12 games. The games were held in Peshawar, Charsadda, and Kohat.

More than 2300 male and female athletes from across the province participated in the games. Male athletes competed in 17 games, while female athletes took part in 12 games. The games were held in Peshawar, Charsadda, and Kohat.

Peshawar secured first place with 62 gold, 28 silver, and 17 bronze medals. Hazara claimed second place with 15 gold, 20 silver, and 25 bronze medals, while Kohat secured third place with 13 gold, 14 silver, and 27 bronze medals. Other regional performances included: Malakand: 10 gold, 16 silver, 23 bronze, Mardan: 7 gold, 18 silver, 30 bronze, Bannu: 6 gold, 14 silver, 25 bronze and Dera Ismail Khan: 6 gold, 8 silver, 17 bronze.

Athletes from D.I. Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Swat, Abbottabad, and Peshawar participated in various games.

Male athletes competed in athletics, football, hockey, volleyball, basketball, karate, taekwondo, boxing, squash, table tennis, badminton, gymnastics, throwball, judo, wushu, and handball. Female athletes took part in athletics, hockey, cricket, volleyball, basketball, karate, taekwondo, judo, netball, squash, table tennis, and badminton.

A total of 2380 male and female athletes participated in the games, including 1,043 female athletes. The participants were provided with daily and travel allowances, accommodation, sports equipments, shoes, and kits.

Women's Competitions included badminton, squash, table tennis, volleyball, hockey, judo, karate, netball, Athletics, cricket, taekwondo, basketball. While men players participated in badminton, squash, boxing, hockey, taekwondo, Table tennis, Volleyball, Athletics, Karate, Gymnastics, Throwball, Handball, Basketball, Judo and Wushu.

