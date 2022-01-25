Peshawar Region Women Sports Festival begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Peshawar Region Women Sports Festival was underway amidst colourful opening ceremony here at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the Women Sports Festival being played under the aegis of District Administration Charsadda and District Sports Officer Charsadda with a total 15 teams from Charsadda, Peshawar, Mohmand and Khyber are taking part in Volleyball, Table Tennis, Badminton, Throwball and Handball.

Besides Director General Sports KP, Secretary KP Throwball Association Arshad Hussain, District Sports Officer (DSO) Tehseen Ullah Khan, Principal Aspired Grammar school Charsadda, Miss Faiza Gul, Principal Govt Girls Degree College Umarzai Miss Rukhsana Anwar, In-charge Sports Amina Bibi, Miss Afseen Khan, Miss Najma, Miss Sadia Gul, Director Sports Hayatabad Degree College Miss Rahim Bibi, Director Sports Frontier College for Women Peshawar Miss Gul Sanobar, players and officials were also present.

The colourful opening ceremony was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Miss Nazoo, followed by the national anthem. A smart tableaus and well drilled March Past was also presented by children of Playgroup, Nursery and KG of Aspired Grammar School Charsadda which largely enthralled the sitting spectators.

Peshawar Region Women's Sports Gala started at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda under the auspices of District Government of Charsadda will continue for three day with more than 200 players would be taking part in five different Games.

Director General Sports Khalid Khan in his brief speech, said that the present provincial government is working hard for the development and promotion of women's sports and we are providing all sports facilities to our female players.

He also appreciated the children of Aspired Grammar School Charsadda for their excellent PT Show and band displayed by Govt Girls High School Parang, Charsadda. He said as directed by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan equal opportunities are being provided to the female players and currently seven multipurpose gymnasiums with all indoor Games facilities are being constructed in all seven divisional headquarters including Kolachi Sports Complex, Dera Ismail Khan, Qazi Mohib Sports Complex Bannu, Kohat Sports Complex, General Ihsan Sports Complex Mardan, Sports Complex, Abbottabad, Kabal Sports Complex, Swat and Hayatabad Sports Complex Peshawar.

He said such gymnasiums are being set up for holding all female games and mostly 90 percent of the work has been completed. He said that this year Rs. 6.5 billion allocated for the sports by the present government and scores of sports activities have been organized wherein hundreds and thousands of players were part of these games.

He said the government would utilize all effort to provide best facilities to the female players so that they could excel at national and international levels. He said currently construction works continue on 151 playing sports facilities and more than 95 percent work on these facilities are in the final stages of completion.

He also lauded the organising committee for holding a female sports festival that would not only benefit the players from other districts but also of Charsadda and Peshawar. He said the female players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are performing well in national and international levels in recent years.

Earlier, in the opening matches Govt Girls Degree College Nahaqi defeated GGDC Zaryab and GGDC Dargai defeated GGDC Charsadda.