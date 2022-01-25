UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Region Women Sports Festival Begins

Muhammad Rameez Published January 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Peshawar Region Women Sports Festival begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Peshawar Region Women Sports Festival was underway amidst colourful opening ceremony here at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the Women Sports Festival being played under the aegis of District Administration Charsadda and District Sports Officer Charsadda with a total 15 teams from Charsadda, Peshawar, Mohmand and Khyber are taking part in Volleyball, Table Tennis, Badminton, Throwball and Handball.

Besides Director General Sports KP, Secretary KP Throwball Association Arshad Hussain, District Sports Officer (DSO) Tehseen Ullah Khan, Principal Aspired Grammar school Charsadda, Miss Faiza Gul, Principal Govt Girls Degree College Umarzai Miss Rukhsana Anwar, In-charge Sports Amina Bibi, Miss Afseen Khan, Miss Najma, Miss Sadia Gul, Director Sports Hayatabad Degree College Miss Rahim Bibi, Director Sports Frontier College for Women Peshawar Miss Gul Sanobar, players and officials were also present.

The colourful opening ceremony was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Miss Nazoo, followed by the national anthem. A smart tableaus and well drilled March Past was also presented by children of Playgroup, Nursery and KG of Aspired Grammar School Charsadda which largely enthralled the sitting spectators.

Peshawar Region Women's Sports Gala started at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda under the auspices of District Government of Charsadda will continue for three day with more than 200 players would be taking part in five different Games.

Director General Sports Khalid Khan in his brief speech, said that the present provincial government is working hard for the development and promotion of women's sports and we are providing all sports facilities to our female players.

He also appreciated the children of Aspired Grammar School Charsadda for their excellent PT Show and band displayed by Govt Girls High School Parang, Charsadda. He said as directed by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan equal opportunities are being provided to the female players and currently seven multipurpose gymnasiums with all indoor Games facilities are being constructed in all seven divisional headquarters including Kolachi Sports Complex, Dera Ismail Khan, Qazi Mohib Sports Complex Bannu, Kohat Sports Complex, General Ihsan Sports Complex Mardan, Sports Complex, Abbottabad, Kabal Sports Complex, Swat and Hayatabad Sports Complex Peshawar.

He said such gymnasiums are being set up for holding all female games and mostly 90 percent of the work has been completed. He said that this year Rs. 6.5 billion allocated for the sports by the present government and scores of sports activities have been organized wherein hundreds and thousands of players were part of these games.

He said the government would utilize all effort to provide best facilities to the female players so that they could excel at national and international levels. He said currently construction works continue on 151 playing sports facilities and more than 95 percent work on these facilities are in the final stages of completion.

He also lauded the organising committee for holding a female sports festival that would not only benefit the players from other districts but also of Charsadda and Peshawar. He said the female players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are performing well in national and international levels in recent years.

Earlier, in the opening matches Govt Girls Degree College Nahaqi defeated GGDC Zaryab and GGDC Dargai defeated GGDC Charsadda.

Related Topics

Tennis Peshawar Bannu Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Abbottabad Swat Badminton Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Dargai March Women All From Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

7 minutes ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

25 minutes ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

50 minutes ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

50 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

50 minutes ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.