Peshawar Regional U21 Swimming Trials On Sept. 7: Saleem Raza

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:28 PM

Peshawar Regional U21 Swimming trials on Sept. 7: Saleem Raza

Trials to select Peshawar Regional team for the forthcoming U21 Inter-Regional Swimming Championship would be held at Adil Khan Swimming Pool on September 7, 2020 here at Qayyum Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Trials to select Peshawar Regional team for the forthcoming U21 Inter-Regional Swimming Championship would be held at Adil Khan Swimming Pool on September 7, 2020 here at Qayyum sports Complex.

The swimming event was part of the last U21 Games but due to the outbreak of Coronavirus the scheduled swimming event was called off and now after much improved situation after the five month break due to coronavirus, it was decided to complete the last swimming event.

After short-listing the swimmers, the Inter-Regional Swimming Championship would be held in Peshawar at the same Adil Khan Swimming Pool on September 9 with teams from all seven regions including merged districts taking part.

Regional Sports Officer Saleem Raza said that players from Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber and Peshawar districts would participate in the trials to make a team at Peshawar Region level. He said teams from Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Malakand, Hazara, and Peshawar would participate in the Swimming Championship as part of the U21 Games.

