Peshawar Set Up A Good Target Of 395 Runs For 5 Against Lower Dir

Peshawar set up a good target of 395 runs for 5 against Lower Dir

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Top order batsmen Muhammad Asif and Saqib Jameel hammered a cracking centuries by steering Peshawar to setup a fight target of 395 runs for 5 declared in their first innings against Lower Dir here at Dheri cricket Ground, Charsadda on Saturday.

In the City Cricket Association tournament, Peshawar declared the innings at 395 for five in the first innings.

At the end of the first day, Dir Lower scored 36 runs for the loss of two wickets. The matches of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association tournament were scheduled at the Gymkhana Cricket Ground in Peshawar but due to poor management of the administration, the matches were shifted to Dheri Ground in Charsadda.

At the end of the first day of the two-day match, Lower Dir had scored 36 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Earlier, Peshawar declared the innings at 395 for five in their first innings. Mohammad Asif Khan and Saqib Jameel scored brilliant centuries. Mohammad Asif was out for 106 runs in which he smashed a cracking 14 fours and three towering sixes. Saqib Jamil remained unbeaten on 100 runs in which he hits another 12 fours all around the wicket.

Both Peshawar openers Amir Azmat and Shahzeb scored 140 runs. Shahzeb scored 80 and Aamir Azmat 56 runs. Zeeshan took two wickets while Naveedullah and Waqar took one wicket each. Sohail Khan and Mohammad Sajid supervised the match. Abdul Wahid performed the duties of an official scorer.

