Peshawar Sports Festival begins at Hayatabad Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Peshawar sports Festival carrying Games like Table Tennis, Tennis, Squash, Badminton, Tug-of-War, Cycling, Judo, Karate, Wushu got under the aegis of District Sports Officer Peshawar here at Hayatabad Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Adviser to the KP Finance Minister Rahim Khan, Director Sports Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan Daudzai, International coach Syed Jaffar Shah, Assistant Director Games Zahir Ullah Khan, Administrator Asad Khan and Ground Manager Yousaf Afridi, Iltaf Khan, District Sports Officers Jamshed Baloch, Anwar Kamal Burki, Regional Sports Officer Saleem Raza, players and large number of spectators were also present.

He said that the aim and objective of the Games is to provide an opportunity to the upcoming talent for showcasing their talent through competitive exposures. The recently short-listed players of Under-16 groups are also participating in the Sports Festival.

Male and female athletes take part in 10 different Games at Hayatabad Sports Complex with an opening and closing ceremony.

Under the auspices of District Sports Office Peshawar, Peshawar Sports Festival started with a colorful ceremony. Around 700 players from all over the district are participating in 10 different male and female games in the festival. During the opening ceremony, the athletes performed a March Past while the junior taekwondo, gymnastic, karate athletes performed their best.

The four-day festival features 250 female and 450 male athletes competing in 10 different events, including table tennis, lawn tennis, squash, badminton, tug-of-war, cycling, judo, taekwondo, jujitsu and karate events. Winners would get Rs. 6000 and runners-u will be given 4,000 cash. At the end of the opening ceremony, the famous Pashto singer Shahid Malang made the ceremony more thrilling.