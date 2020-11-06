Peshawar Sports Festival ends amidst great fun

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Peshawar sports Festival concluded amidst great fun and enthusiasm here at Hayatabad Sports Complex on Friday.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Arbab Shehzad was the special guest. DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director 1000 Ground Projects Murad Ali Mohmand, DSO Peshawar Tehseenullah Khan, Provincial Tennis Association Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Tahir, Secretary Umar Ayaz Khalil, Amjad Khan, Admin Officer Jaffar Shah and other personalities were present.

Amber Khan and Urooj secured victory against Fatima and Kainat in the Ladies doubles by 22-11 and 22-14 while in the Men's doubles, Taimur Khan and Haseeb Khan won against Umair Khan and Saqib by 21-15, 19-11 and 21-17 respectively.

Kashan Umar and Aqib Umar defeated Hamza Roman and Uzair Khan in the Tennis doubles. In the ladies doubles Oreen Jasia and Anam defeated Urooj and Hareem by 6-1 and 6-2. In the Veterans Doubles final, Provincial Tennis Association Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Tahir and Amir Yousuf Advocate won the trophy while Dr. Farhat Abbas and Mohsin got runners up trophies.

In the female, squash Nimra Aqeel stunned top seeded Komal of Pakistan Wapda by 3-2 in a thrilling final lasting for 51 minutes, the score was 12-10, 11-13, 12-10, 9-11 and 11-9.

Nimra Aqeel gave tough resistance to Komal Khan and marched into victory.

In the Taekwondo, Waqas Club wins Peshawar Sports Festival title with three Gold, three Silver and two Bronze medals. Director PM 1000 Ground Project Murad Ali Mohmand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Chairman Prof. Dr. Tahir, Provincial Taekwondo Association Chairman Ilyas Afridi, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Syed Jaffar Shah, Provincial Taekwondo Association Secretary Waqar Afridi and other dignitaries were present.

Yasin Club came second with three gold, two silver, two bronze medals, Mustafa Club came third with one gold, one silver, one bronze medal, and Frontier Club came fourth with one gold and one bronze medal.

According to the results, Yusuf, Muzammil, Bilal, Zakir, Ayan, Najibullah won gold, Zulfiqar, Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Zainullah, Hassam, Marwan and Haseeb won silver while Roman, Mehd, Fahad, Irwin, Hamza and Alian won individual bronze medals.