UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Sports Festival Ends Amidst Great Fun

Muhammad Rameez 48 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Peshawar Sports Festival ends amidst great fun

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Peshawar sports Festival concluded amidst great fun and enthusiasm here at Hayatabad Sports Complex on Friday.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Arbab Shehzad was the special guest. DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director 1000 Ground Projects Murad Ali Mohmand, DSO Peshawar Tehseenullah Khan, Provincial Tennis Association Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Tahir, Secretary Umar Ayaz Khalil, Amjad Khan, Admin Officer Jaffar Shah and other personalities were present.

Amber Khan and Urooj secured victory against Fatima and Kainat in the Ladies doubles by 22-11 and 22-14 while in the Men's doubles, Taimur Khan and Haseeb Khan won against Umair Khan and Saqib by 21-15, 19-11 and 21-17 respectively.

Kashan Umar and Aqib Umar defeated Hamza Roman and Uzair Khan in the Tennis doubles. In the ladies doubles Oreen Jasia and Anam defeated Urooj and Hareem by 6-1 and 6-2. In the Veterans Doubles final, Provincial Tennis Association Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Tahir and Amir Yousuf Advocate won the trophy while Dr. Farhat Abbas and Mohsin got runners up trophies.

In the female, squash Nimra Aqeel stunned top seeded Komal of Pakistan Wapda by 3-2 in a thrilling final lasting for 51 minutes, the score was 12-10, 11-13, 12-10, 9-11 and 11-9.

Nimra Aqeel gave tough resistance to Komal Khan and marched into victory.

In the Taekwondo, Waqas Club wins Peshawar Sports Festival title with three Gold, three Silver and two Bronze medals. Director PM 1000 Ground Project Murad Ali Mohmand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Chairman Prof. Dr. Tahir, Provincial Taekwondo Association Chairman Ilyas Afridi, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Syed Jaffar Shah, Provincial Taekwondo Association Secretary Waqar Afridi and other dignitaries were present.

Yasin Club came second with three gold, two silver, two bronze medals, Mustafa Club came third with one gold, one silver, one bronze medal, and Frontier Club came fourth with one gold and one bronze medal.

According to the results, Yusuf, Muzammil, Bilal, Zakir, Ayan, Najibullah won gold, Zulfiqar, Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Zainullah, Hassam, Marwan and Haseeb won silver while Roman, Mehd, Fahad, Irwin, Hamza and Alian won individual bronze medals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Squash Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Ayan Gold Silver Bronze Afridi Top

Recent Stories

Rs14.7 trillion borrowed in last two years: Mian Z ..

1 second ago

Huawei Contributed EUR16.4bn to Europe's GDP

4 minutes ago

Imran Khan says Nawaz Sharif incited army to revol ..

15 minutes ago

‘Emergency action’ needed to prevent major pol ..

21 minutes ago

Tenco Brings Camon 16 Photography Contest For Its ..

23 minutes ago

PA moved call attention notice over death of farme ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.