Peshawar stun Bannu in Pak Army KP Inter-Region Boys Volleyball Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Peshawar Region stunned strong and defending Champion Bannu by a thrilling 3-2 battle in the League round match of the ongoing Pakistan Army Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Regional Boys Volleyball Championship being played here at the indoor hall of the PSB Coaching Center on Friday.

Peshawar and Bannu have the services of international volleyball players who recently represented Pakistan in the Asian Under-16 Volleyball Championship, who gave each other a tough fight.

Peshawar team have lost the first two sets very easily at 22-25 and 21-25 but later on staged a comeback with coach Hidayat guided his team along with Kashif Farhan and Zakir Ullah, the Regional Sports Officers.

For Bannu team main spikers Wajid and Saud Khan with setter Shakeel Khan along with blockers Irfan Ullah and Asmat Ullah gave tough time to Peshawar strikers at the net and won first two sets without any resistance. It was a matter of great concerned for Peshawar team and it made a strong comeback by leveling the tally 2-2 before winning the third and fourth sets at 29-27 and 27-25. The sitting spectators also enjoyed the match by supporting both Peshawar and Bannu team.

In the very outset of the match it was looking like Bannu winning the match one-sided but Peshawar played with determination and showing tremendous resilience by taking control of the match. Peshawar won the third set when stretched to 29-27, before playing a level score at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 10-10, 11-11, 12-12, 14-14, 17-17, 19-19, 20-20, 21-21, 22-22, 23-23, 24-24, 25-25, 26-26 and 27-all after Peshawar took the set at 29-27.

Similarly, it was the fourth set when Peshawar team including main spikers Tufail and Azad with Nigar and Awais Senior strongly defended at the net and setter Awais Junior played tremendously by succeeding in dodging Bannu main blockers Irfan Ullah and Asmat Ullah.

The Peshawar libro Talha also played well with his excellent receptions.

It was the fifth and decisive set in which Peshawar defeated Bannu by 15-10. Peshawar after leveling the sets tally 2-2, raced up to victory at 3-2. In the other matches Mardan region defeated Abbottabad by 3-1, the score was 25-23, 22-25, 25-21 and 25-23. In the third match Peshawar Volleyball academy defeated Dera Ismail Khan 3-0, the score was 25-19, 25-15 and 25-12 while in the last match Malakand defeated Kohat by 3-1, the score was 25-22, 25-21, 25-23.

The Championship, jointly being organized by Pakistan Army and Directorate General Sports KP, with the aim to Hunt talented volleyball youth out of the five-day event to form three different teams at U16, U18 and U21 level.

The Talent Hunt Program 2023-24 is being organized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the special instructions of Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Hasan Azhar Hayat, said DG Sports KP Abdul Nasir Khan Mohmand while talking to APP here. He said, three teams U16, U18 and U21 will be formed by selecting 20 players who have shown the best performance in the competitions.

The selected players will be trained by qualified coaches, he said, adding the selected players will be given Rs 45,000 per month by the Pakistan Army for six months, while after the camp, Rs 15,000 will be given per month until the National Championship.

These efforts of the Pakistan Army aim to bring positive change in the country’s conditions and restore the glory of the sports field, Abdul Nasir Khan Mohmand said during his visit to see the matches. These steps will surely prove to be important progress towards a healthy society, which will provide the youth with the best opportunities to move forward, DG Sports added.

