Peshawar Stun Malakand By 3-0 In Shama Inter-District Soccer

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:45 PM

Peshawar on Thursday defeated Malakand by 3-0 in the ongoing All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shama Inter-District Football Tournament being played here at Younis Football Stadium

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) ::Peshawar on Thursday defeated Malakand by 3-0 in the ongoing All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shama Inter-District Football Tournament being played here at Younis Football Stadium.

Haji Owais Khan, former Senior Vice President Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Central President Shopkeepers Younis Stadium Mardan and former Nazim Baghdad Shahid Hayat and former Nazim and veteran footballer Ali Gohar graced the occasion as guests and witnessed the thrilling encounter.

The match started on a slow note and it took momentum when Peshawar kept up pressure and made some good attacking moves.

DFA Malakand team also played well in the first-half and succeeded in keeping Peshawar forwards under tight marking.

Peshawar forwards failed to score any goal.

After playing the first-half a goal-less draw with neither Peshawar and nor Malakand score any goal and despite attacking moves from both sides they failed to score any goal. It was the second session in which Peshawar scored three quick goals through left winger Alamgir and two inner strikers Fahim and Irfan Ullah and made the tally 3-0.

Malakand after conceding three quick goals, tried their hard to reduce the margin but failed and thus Peshawar won the match by 3-0.

