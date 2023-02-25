UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Stun Swat In All Pakistan Veterans Football Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published February 25, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Peshawar stun Swat in All Pakistan Veterans Football Cup

On the second day of the second All-Pakistan Veteran Football League, the Peshawar Veteran Football Team has qualified for the final by defeating the Swat Veteran Football Team by 4-1 after a sensational match played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Saturday

In the second semi-final, Chitral Red defeated Kohat by 3-2 goals and qualified for the final. The final of All-Pakistan Veteran Football Tournament will be played at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium at 3.00 pm on Sunday.

A total of eight football teams from all across Pakistan are taking part.

The matches will be played on the basis of the league. DFA Pattern Chief Hussain Ahmed was the special guest on this occasion. Hussain Ahmad, hailing from Chitral and good football promoter said the players of Chitral are associated with the teams of all departments including the Pakistan team and are showing excellent performance.

He said that it is difficult to make any event successful without the support of the government. He also appreciated the support of the Directorate of sports and Director General Sports KP Khalid Khan and Director Operation Aziz Ullah Jan.

More Stories From Sports

