Peshawar, Swat Greens, Bannu record wins in PM Youth Talent Hunt Men Hockey League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Peshawar, Swat Green and Bannu registered victories against their respective rivals in the Prime Minister (PM) Youth Talent Hunt Men Hockey League being played at Islamia College Hockey Ground on Saturday.

Peshawar recorded a 6-1 victory against Mardan in the thrill-packed match witnessed by a capacity crowd present on this occasion. Mardan first took the lead through centre striker Kashif Khan on the field attempt. The early goal lead taken by Mardan created a panic-like situation in the rank of Peshawar but they played with determination and stamped their superiority in every field. Mardan after taking the lead kept up the pressure to double the lead and they got three penalty corners in the first quarter but failed to click due to poor drilling.

It was in the 11th minute when Peshawar's star forward inside right Ihsan Ullah gave his team a timely equalizer on the field attempt. Taking the ball from outside right Jibran Hamza, Ihsan Ullah quickly moved toward the rival goal-post and netted a fine goal from the D circle to make the tally 1-1.

After levelling the tally 1-1 Peshawar managed their position accordingly and made some incisive rallies of attacks as a result Peshawar succeeded in scoring five more goals but thanks to Ihsan Ullah who slammed in four goals including a hat-trick, the second of the League.

Muhammad Farooq and Jiran Hamza were the other scorers.

In the second match, Swat Greens defeated Hazara by 6-1 in another one-sided match. Mukhtiar Ahmad, the right winger of Hazara slammed in a beautiful goal in the 5th minute through a field goal. Mukhtiar Ahmad got the ball from his centre half Adil and zoomed quickly by reaching the D area where he dispatched a beautiful and timely goal and gave no room to the goal-keeper to stop.

After taking the lead Hazara made some inroads but failed to score any goal. On the other hands, Swat Greens scored six goals when Zeeshan Abbas, the center striker, made a key hat-trick by scoring goals in the 13th, 19th, 43rd, and 49th minutes while Yasir Ali and Nouman Ali scored one goal each in the 58th and 66th minute to make the tally 6-1.

In the third match of the day's proceedings, Bannu defeated Swat White by 5-0. Uzair Ahmad scored two goals in the 17th and 33rd minutes while Faizan Sami, Saqib in the 37th and 46th minute and Muhammad Zubair in the 69th minute scored one goal each.

The Hazara forwards including Sher Zaman, Sohail, Ijaz, Tahir, Shahan Sami and Hamza played well but they failed to materialize their chances.

Shahid Ali, Murad, Subhan, and Muhammad Niaz supervised the matches while Sajid Khan, Zia Ur Rehman, and Manzoor Khan acted as field judges.