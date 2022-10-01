Peshawar T20 Cricket Tournament begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Peshawar T20 cricket Tournament got underway here at Gymkhana Cricket Ground Peshawar with FRC club defeating Peshawar Badshah by nine wickets in the opening match on Saturday.

The official opening was done by former president of Peshawar District Cricket Association Asghar Ali Khan. Mohmand Cricket Association President Shabir, Peshawar Empire Association President Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Northern sports Cricket Club President Zulfiqar John, Cake Palace Owner Javed, Peshawar Badshah Cricket Association President Imranullah and other important personalities were also present.

A total of 32 teams are participating in the ongoing tournament at the Gymkhana Cricket Ground. The opening match was played between Peshawar Badshah and FRC Cricket Club, in which Peshawar Badshah won the toss and batted first and scored 114 runs in the allotted overs, in which Owais scored 38 and Qastam Sher top score with 16 runs.

On behalf of FRC Club, Usman and Mohib dismissed two players each. In response, FRC Club achieved the desired target in the 12th over at the loss of one wicket. Yousaf showed the best batting performance and scored 63 runs and Roman scored 38 runs.