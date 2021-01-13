UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Tiger Hockey Club Wins Peshawar District Hockey League

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 04:41 PM

Peshawar Tiger Hockey Club wins Peshawar District Hockey League

Peshawar Tigers defeated Peshawar Lions after an interesting contest and won the Peshawar District Hockey League played here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Wednesday

Former Inspector General of Police and Chairman KP Hockey Association Muhammad Saeed Khan was the chief guest on the occasion along with Syed Zahir Shah, President Provincial Hockey Association. Secretary Hidayat Ullah, District sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, District Secretary Syed Zia-ur-Rehman Banuri, Coach Yasir islam and other dignitaries were present.

In the decisive match played at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Peshawar, organized by the Provincial Hockey Association and District Hockey Association in collaboration with District Sports Office, Peshawar, both the teams played brilliant hockey and won the match.

After defeating the Lions by two goals to nil, Saeed Khan awarded the trophy. Later, Saeed Khan gave the winning trophy to Peshawar Tiger team along with Rs.

8000 to the winner team and Rs. 6000 to the runners-up team. Third position holder Peshawar Dolphins awarded the third position trophy and Rs. 5000.

Earlier, a match was played between Peshawar Dolphins and Peshawar Panthers for the third position in the District Hockey League in which Peshawar Dolphins won by two to one. Provincial President Syed Zahir Shah said that the provincial government was taking all possible steps to promote the game of hockey in the province and from time to time competitions were being organized at junior and senior levels of hockey.

He said that laying of hockey turf at historic Islamia College University Peshawar and Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda would be completed soon to regain the lost ground in the national game of hockey. He also announced to hold 5-A-side tournament to be organize very this month so that to keep the players in their much needed form.

