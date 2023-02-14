Peshawar to host 9th edition of PSL: Najam Sethi

The eighth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) opened with a colourful ceremony at the picturesque Multan cricket stadium on Monday night as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi said that Peshawar would be the next destination of mega cricket event for its ninth edition

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):The eighth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) opened with a colourful ceremony at the picturesque Multan cricket stadium on Monday night as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi said that Peshawar would be the next destination of mega cricket event for its ninth edition.

"Journey of Pakistan Super League (PSL) which started from Dubai has now reached Multan and will go to Peshawar next year," said Najam Sethi while addressing the opening ceremony amid noisy cheers from a mammoth and charged crowd of cricket lovers.

The PCB Chairman said that PSL had produced players who make later went on to play for the national cricket team.

He hoped that this trend would continue to add more charismatic players to the band of the green shirts.

The PSL-8 opening ceremony witnessed Multan stadium packed�with cricket fans and formally started with the national anthem.� Well-known singers Asim Azhar, Shai Gill, Faris Shafi gave a wonderful performance.� Meanwhile, Sahir Ali Baga and Aima Baig also warmed up the fans by awakening the magic of sound.

At the end of the ceremony, a spectacular fireworks display was performed which brightened the sky.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi, Lahore Qalandars Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Multan Sultans captain Muhammad Rizwan and others were also present.