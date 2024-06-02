Open Menu

Peshawar To Host Games To Celebrate World Organ Transplant Day On June 5

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) On World Organ Transplantation Day, once known as the city of flowers, Peshawar is going to host the Transplant Games to bring joy to organ transplant patients.

This announcement was made by Dr. Asif Malik, an eminent physician and the administrator of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority (KPMTRA), during a meeting with sports organizers and players.

Secretary KP Badminton Association Muhammad Amjad, Provincial Table Tennis Association President Kifayat Ullah Orakzai, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Coach Naeem Khan, and various players were in attendance.

Talking to APP, Dr. Asif Malik highlighted, "For the first time in Pakistan’s history, sports competitions will be held to commemorate World Organ Transplantation Day. Events will include cricket, volleyball, dot games, table tennis, and badminton. Participants will be patients who have undergone liver, heart, lung, kidney, pancreas, or solid bone marrow transplants.

The main objective of these competitions was to raise awareness about organ transplantation and help recovered patients rediscover the joys of life. Regular participation in sports was crucial for the well-being of transplant patients.

Dr. Asif Malik stated, "The competitions will take place at Hayatabad Sports Complex on June 5, with support from the Directorate General Sports and Provincial Sports Associations. Special guests at the closing ceremony will include Syed Aqil Shah, President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association, and squash legend Qamar Zaman, who will distribute prizes to the athletes."

"These groundbreaking competitions are a first for Pakistan, inviting organ transplant patients from across the province to participate," Dr. Malik emphasized.

He expressed confidence that the event would significantly raise awareness about organ diseases and transplantation.

