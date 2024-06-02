Peshawar To Host Games To Celebrate World Organ Transplant Day On June 5
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) On World Organ Transplantation Day, once known as the city of flowers, Peshawar is going to host the Transplant Games to bring joy to organ transplant patients.
This announcement was made by Dr. Asif Malik, an eminent physician and the administrator of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority (KPMTRA), during a meeting with sports organizers and players.
Secretary KP Badminton Association Muhammad Amjad, Provincial Table Tennis Association President Kifayat Ullah Orakzai, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Coach Naeem Khan, and various players were in attendance.
Talking to APP, Dr. Asif Malik highlighted, "For the first time in Pakistan’s history, sports competitions will be held to commemorate World Organ Transplantation Day. Events will include cricket, volleyball, dot games, table tennis, and badminton. Participants will be patients who have undergone liver, heart, lung, kidney, pancreas, or solid bone marrow transplants.
"
The main objective of these competitions was to raise awareness about organ transplantation and help recovered patients rediscover the joys of life. Regular participation in sports was crucial for the well-being of transplant patients.
Dr. Asif Malik stated, "The competitions will take place at Hayatabad Sports Complex on June 5, with support from the Directorate General Sports and Provincial Sports Associations. Special guests at the closing ceremony will include Syed Aqil Shah, President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association, and squash legend Qamar Zaman, who will distribute prizes to the athletes."
"These groundbreaking competitions are a first for Pakistan, inviting organ transplant patients from across the province to participate," Dr. Malik emphasized.
He expressed confidence that the event would significantly raise awareness about organ diseases and transplantation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Sports
-
Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'ship14 hours ago
-
Golf: US Women's Open scores15 hours ago
-
Pakistan releases “Saadi Wari Oye” anthem for T20 World Cup 202418 hours ago
-
Pak volleyball team reach Bahrain for AVC Challenge Cup20 hours ago
-
Peshawar wins overall trophy by securing 29 gold in KP Inter-Regional U23 KP Games20 hours ago
-
Kashif Farhan honor with Best Regional Sports Officer Award21 hours ago
-
Punjab White wins Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt National Men Handball League21 hours ago
-
Wapda, PAF in Memorial Basketball Tournament final21 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update2 days ago
-
Swiatek eyes French Open birthday boost, Sinner, Gauff into last 162 days ago
-
Roma spoil Giroud's Milan farewell in Perth2 days ago
-
Punjab qualify for finals of Inter-Provincial Women's Softball C'ship2 days ago