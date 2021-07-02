Peshawar to host International Boxing bouts on July 6

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :International Boxer Usman Wazir on Friday said that Peshawar would host International Boxing bouts on July 6, in which international boxers from Iran and Afghanistan participating.

Addressing a press conference at the conference room of the Qayyum sports Complex here, he said that Directorate General (DG) Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also extending financial support in organizing the mega event wherein pugilists from Iran, Afghanistan were coming to Peshawar besides giving chance to Pakistan's promising boxers to play side-by-side with international boxers.

It was a great pleasure that such a big competition was being held for the first time, he said, adding, new talent will emerge from here. "I want to make a name for myself by winning international competitions," Usman Wazir said.

About the international boxing bouts, he said, the event will start on July 6, with 20 players taking part including international boxers from Iran and Afghanistan. He said special players have been invited to the event. He said two players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including international boxers of Pakistan will participate in the contests of 10-points.