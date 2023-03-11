Peshawar to host 'Jr Mr. Pakistan, Mr. Pakistan' title contests on Sunday

President of Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation, Chairman Disciplinary Committee Asia and Secretary General Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Tariq Pervez on Saturday announced that the Junior Mr. Pakistan, Mr. Pakistan, Men's Physique and Masters Contests will be held in Peshawar on March 12, 2023

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation, Chairman Disciplinary Committee Asia and Secretary General Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Tariq Pervez on Saturday announced that the Junior Mr. Pakistan, Mr. Pakistan, Men's Physique and Masters Contests will be held in Peshawar on March 12, 2023.

For the first time, the fitness challenge Pakistan competitions for young athletes will also be held, he added.

He said apart from the four provinces, more than 200 players from Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan Army, Pakistan WAPDA, Railways, Police and HEC would participate.

The athletes would compete in five different categories for Junior Pakistan. National competitions will be under the supervision of the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation and managed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bodybuilding Association.

"Mr. Pakistan competition under the supervision of our federation will be held with all the units affiliated with International Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) and Pakistan Olympics," he apprised.

He said IFBB is affiliated with the Olympic Committee of Asia OCA and had been operational since 1952.

He said the winners of the Mr Pakistan competitions would be given the opportunity to participate in the Mr. Asia competitions which will be held on August 25 in Beirut, Lebanon.

"I am happy with the way the players did their registration in all five categories," Tariq Pervez said.

These national competitions will be organized in a grand manner, he added. It should be remembered that the Provincial Body Building Association has organized national competitions in 2004, 2007, 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2022 in Peshawar earlier and this time such competitions are going to be organized in Peshawar with the same zeal and spirit.