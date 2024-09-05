Open Menu

Peshawar To Host Marathon Race On Friday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Peshawar to host marathon race on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sports Department will hold the Peshawar Marathon Race on September 6 to mark Defence Day.

According to Secretary General AFP Col.

(R) Shah Jahan Mir, the marathon will be a 25km distance set for the race. Athletes from across the country, including departmental teams, are invited to participate in the extravaganza.

The federation has issued guidelines to all relevant institutions, and provincial, and regional associations in this regard.

Prizes will be awarded to the winning athletes after the race.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Marathon September All From Race Defence Day

Recent Stories

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

8 minutes ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

14 minutes ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

31 minutes ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

2 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

2 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

6 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

18 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

18 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

18 hours ago
 AJK PM praises federal government for extending co ..

AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports