Peshawar to host marathon race on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sports Department will hold the Peshawar Marathon Race on September 6 to mark Defence Day.

According to Secretary General AFP Col.

(R) Shah Jahan Mir, the marathon will be a 25km distance set for the race. Athletes from across the country, including departmental teams, are invited to participate in the extravaganza.

The federation has issued guidelines to all relevant institutions, and provincial, and regional associations in this regard.

Prizes will be awarded to the winning athletes after the race.

