Peshawar to host National U16 Boys Hockey Championship from Nov 28

Peshawar to host the first National Under-16 Boys Hockey Championship from November 28 to December 10 here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah said here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Peshawar to host the first National Under-16 Boys Hockey Championship from November 28 to December 10 here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah said here on Friday.

He expressed his jubilation over the decision taken by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to hand over the right of hosting National U16 Hockey Championship. The Championship will be played at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Peshawar from November 28 to December 10, he added.

He said, Pakistan Hockey Federation has issued formal decision of giving the right to Peshawar, Syed Zahir Shah said. He said according to the decision of Pakistan Hockey Federation four teams from Punjab, two each from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the Championship.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association President Syed Zahir Shah has been appointed as the Organizing Secretary of the Championship. The provinces have been asked to bring family registration certificates to the players to prepare for the Championship and determine their age.

President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah said that the Under-16 National Hockey Championship would be organizing in collaboration with Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said Director General sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak has assured full cooperation in hosting National Boys Under-16 Hockey Championship. He said, the trials under U16 Talent Hunt Program has been completed and soon Names of the final squad would be announced after the completion of the 15-day camps, however, hockey camp of KP Hockey would continue till the commencement of National Championship under qualified coaches.