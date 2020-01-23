UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Trials For KP U21 Tehsil Games From Jan 30-31

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 04:20 PM

District Sports Officer Peshawar Anwar Kamal Burki Thursday said that the trials for selecting male teams for the forthcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Games for Peshawar District will be organized on January 30-31, 2020 here at Qayyum Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :District sports Officer Peshawar Anwar Kamal Burki Thursday said that the trials for selecting male teams for the forthcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Games for Peshawar District will be organized on January 30-31, 2020 here at Qayyum Sports Complex.

He said preparations in this connection have already been completed for the smooth conduct of the trials in six different Games comprising Athletics, Football, Hockey, Kabaddi, Volleyball and Tug of War will be organized on Jan 30-31, 2020.

Players from all Tehsils of the Peshawar District including Tehsil Naguman, Pishtakhara, Matrra, Chamkani, Koz Daman, Shahlam, Matani, FR Peshawar Sub-Division Dara Adam Khail. The trials would be starting in the morning at 9.00 a.m and will continue up till 5.00 p.m.

