UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar University Inter-Colleges Competition Concluded

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 09:58 PM

Peshawar University Inter-Colleges competition concluded

The Peshawar University Inter-Colleges Games, the Government College Peshawar won the trophy by defeating the Government College of Management Secience Charsadda in a two-matches competition held at Peshawar University on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Peshawar University Inter-Colleges Games, the Government College Peshawar won the trophy by defeating the Government College of Management Secience Charsadda in a two-matches competition held at Peshawar University on Thursday.

A total of 13 colleges registered with the University of Peshawar participated including Government College Peshawar, Government College of Management and Science Peshawar, Government Degree College Nagman, Edward College Peshawar, Government Degree College Watpagha, Government Superior Science College, Peshawar, Postgraduate Departments, University of Peshawar, PEF College Peshawar, Government Degree College Chaghar Mitti, GDC Matni, Government Degree College Mathra, Government College Peshawar participated in the first semi-final.

Government College Peshawar won the Postgraduate Department Peshawar University. In one semi-final, the Government College of Management and Science Charsadda qualified for the final by defeating Government College Nagman in second semi-finals.

In the final, the Government College Peshawar won the trophy by defeating the Government College of Management Secience Charsadda by two wickets. On the occasion, Superintendent Sports Peshawar University Yahya Jan was special guest with his coaches Sajjad Ahmed, Asghar Khan, Director Sports Govt College Peshawar.

Other personalities were present including Zafar Iqbal, Hassan Khan, DPE Charsadda Imtiaz Ahmad Charsadda, Provincial Corps Association President Taj Muhammad Khan, Technical Official Ijaz Mohammad, Shahid Khan, Noshad Khan, Azir Mohammad and Mohammad Ali.

On the occasion, President of the Provincial Tug of War Association, Taj Muhammad Khan paid tribute to Director Sports Peshawar University International Athlete Bahra Karam for organizing the best sports gala.

Related Topics

Peshawar Sports Asghar Khan Superior Charsadda Government Best Punjab Education Foundation

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches Cross Border e-Commerce pla ..

16 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches construction ..

31 minutes ago

UAE to support Bahrain’s National Climate Change ..

31 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches construction ..

31 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

31 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.