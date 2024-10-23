Peshawar University wins PCB-HEC Inter-University Cricket trophy

Peshawar University emerged victorious in the highly anticipated Inter-University Cricket Tournament, organized in collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Peshawar University emerged victorious in the highly anticipated Inter-University Cricket Tournament, organized in collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) here on Wednesday.

In a thrilling final match played at the Khyber Medical College ground, Peshawar University defeated Iqra University by seven wickets, securing the Championship trophy.

The closing ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Malik Abdul Latif, CEO of North West Hospital, Engineer Aurangzeb Khalil, CEO of the National Society for Sports Development, and Amjad Ali Afridi, Director General of PEMRA.

They presented trophies to the players from both teams, alongside key figures such as Ali Hoti, Director of Islamia College, Gul Zada, President of the Peshawar Regional Cricket Association, and cricket coach Waqar Ahmed.

The tournament showcased remarkable talent from various universities across zone B, with Peshawar University and Iqra University excelling to reach the finals.

During the match, Peshawar University's captain won the toss and opted to field first, allowing Iqra University to bat. They posted a total of 149 runs, with Saeed al-Rehman leading the scoring with 63 runs. Peshawar University's Rahim took three wickets, contributing significantly to the team's performance.

In response, Peshawar University successfully chased down the target, finishing at 150 runs for the loss of just three wickets. Zubair and Moazz Ali played pivotal roles, scoring 81 and 35 runs, respectively. Iqra University's bowlers Salman, Bilal, and Baber each claimed one wicket.

Match officials included Jamshed Iqbal and Jafar Hussain as umpires, with Noor Muhammad handling the scoring duties.

During the closing ceremony, Malik Abdul Latif expressed his delight at the emphasis on sports within educational institutions, highlighting the positive impact on the mental and physical development of the youth.

He emphasized the importance of guiding the younger generation, who represent the future of the nation. He commended Ali Hoti’s efforts in promoting sports activities at Islamia College, advocating for continued support from the administration.

Engineer Aurangzeb Khalil noted that nations with active sports fields often enjoy better health outcomes, underscoring the urgent need to promote healthy activities among the youth. He reiterated their commitment to fostering awareness and providing opportunities for engaging in sports.

The event concluded with speeches from Amjad Ali Afridi, Gul Zada, and Ali Hoti, all stressing the significance of sports in education and community well-being.

