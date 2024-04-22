Peshawar upset strong Swat in PM Youth Talent Hunt Boys & Girls Table Tennis

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Peshawar upset strong Swat in the Boys team event league round match in the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Boys and Girls Table Tennis League being played here at sports Arena, Qayyum Sports Complex on Monday.

Senior Advocate Manzoor Qadir, President KP Table Tennis Association Ahmad Nawaz, Member Executive Council Pakistan Table Tennis Federation Mian Shafat, Vice President Kifayat Ullah, Coaches Directorate General Sports Yasir Aziz, Saira Khan, Miss Amna, international referee Masood Ahmad from Lahore, Nadeem Khan from Rawalpindi, Organizing Secretary Ali Hoti, players, officials and large number of spectators were also present.

In the first match, Peshawar Region defeated Swat Region by 3-0. In the first singles Usman Ahmad of Peshawar defeated Kashif Bacha of Swat in a thrilling three sets battle 2-1, the score was 14-12, 11-13 and 11-9. Both Usman and Kashif Bacha exhibited classical display of forceful smashes and cross-court smashes and received cheering responses from the sitting spectators.

Usman took the first set after a hotly contested contest wherein both stretched to 14-12, the set was tied at 5-5, 8-8, 9-9, 10-10, 11-11, 12-12 and at the end, Usman got the set by 14-12. In the second set Usman, after winning the first set, lost the second set, taken by Kashif Bacha by 11-13. Both presented an excellent display of attacking shorts and the set was tied at 8-8, 9-9, 10-10 and 11-11 and Kashif took the set by 11-13. It was the third set in which Usman played well and did not give much time to his strong rival Kashif to strike back. He took the lead right from the start and raced to win the set by 11-9 before taking the lead of 5-1.

In the second singles of the Team event Haroon of Peshawar beat Umar Khan of (Swat) by 2-0, the score was 11-9 and 13-11.

Umar Khan did some resistance, especially in the second set but overall Haroon dominated the match. The set was thrice tied at 7-7, 9-9 and 11-11. In the third singles international player Obaid Shah beat Shayan of Swat by 2-0, the score was 11-7 and 11-5 in a one-sided affair.

In the second match Mardan Region beat Bannu Region by 3-1. In the first Mudassir of Mardan lost from Shairan of Bannu by 2-1, the was 8-11, 11-9 and 11-9, Jawad of Mardan beat Danish of Bannu by 2-0, the score was 11-9, 13-11, Hamza of Mardan beat Huzaifa of Bannu by 2-0, the score was 11-9 and 11-7 and in the last reverse singles Jawad of Mardan beat Shairan by 2-0, the score was 11-7 and 11-7.

In the Girls Team event Mardan Region defeated Bannu Region by 3-0. In the first singles International player Hiba Iqbal of Mardan defeated Wajeha of Bannu by 2-0, the score was 13-11 and 11-9, Hooria of Mardan beat Maryum of Bannu by 2-0, the score was 11-9 and 11-9. Another international player Hiya Noor beat Insha of Bannu by 2-1, the score was 11-13, 11-9 and 14-12. Insha of Bannu played well against strong Hiya Noor wherein both stretched to three sets battle.

In the second match Peshawar Region recorded victory against Swat Region by 3-0. In the first singles top seeded Alishba of Peshawar beat Khadija of Swat by 2-0, the score was 11-9, 13-11, former national junior champion Zainab of Peshawar beat Atika of Swat by 2-0, the score was 14-12 and 13-11 and in the third singles promising national ranking player Safina of Peshawar recorded victory against Sumaya of Swart by 2-0, the score was 13-11 and 11-7.

The final and prize distribution ceremony of the League of Boys and Girls will be played on Tuesday at 11.00 a.m. Representatives of the HEC would also grace the occasion at the final and price distribution ceremony.