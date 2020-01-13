UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Victorious In Table Tennis

Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:03 PM

Peshawar victorious in table tennis

Peshawar Education Board beat its Swat counterpart by 2-0 in the table tennis final of the Pakistan InterBoard Boys Gala 2020 being played here at Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Peshawar education board beat its Swat counterpart by 2-0 in the table tennis final of the Pakistan InterBoard Boys Gala 2020 being played here at Pakistan sports Complex.

In the third position match, Technical Education Board Peshawar defeated Intermediate Board Karachi by 2-0.

In badminton, Education Board Peshawar, Multan Board, Technical Board Peshawar and Gujranwala Board qualified for the semifinals.

In the badminton quaterfinals, Peshawar Board beat Mardan by 2-0, Technical Board Peshawar beat Sahiwal by 2-0, Gujranwala beat Faisalabad by 2-1 and Multan beat Mirpur AJK by 2-0.

