Peshawar Win All KP Full Contact Karate Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 30, 2021 | 07:48 PM

Peshawar win All KP Full Contact Karate Championship

Peshawar clinched the trophy of the All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Full Contact Karate Championship held at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Full Contact Karate Association in collaboration with District Sports Office Peshawar.

Athletes from all over the province competed

Athletes from all over the province competed. Played under the World Karate Organization Rules in 45kg, Charsadda Moeez Ahmed lost to Sadis of Professional academy Peshawar.

Athletes from all over the province competed. Played under the World Karate Organization Rules in 45kg, Charsadda Moeez Ahmed lost to Sadis of Professional academy Peshawar.

Habib Ullah won second position, Saif Ullah of Peshawar defeated Naeem Ullah, in 65 kg Abdul Rehman of Charsadda defeated Naeem Ullah of Swat in 75kg, Hilal Ahmed of Mandni Hari Chand in open weight. TVC Peshawar defeated Hamza Khan to become the champion. International Referee and Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Full Body Karate Association Sahibzada Alhadi acted as the Supreme Judge while International Coaches Muhammad Yaseen, Nisar Shinwari, Zainul Abidin and Provincial Judges Safi and Khair-ul-Salam, Omar Gul, Sana Ullah, Yusuf Khan, Ibad Ullah acted as referee judges.

On this occasion Director General Sports Khalid Khan distributed prizes among the players. He was accompanied by Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, Deputy Director Aziz Ullah, Director Development Saleem Raza, Admin Officer Jaffar Shah, Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah and other personalities.

Addressing the function on the occasion, the DG Sports said that the work was being done for the development of sports in the past and the same would continue for the promotion of sports in the province.

