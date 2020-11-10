Peshawar win overall Rapid Open Chess trophy

Peshawar clinched the overall trophy of the Peshawar Open Rapid Chess Championship here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Peshawar clinched the overall trophy of the Peshawar Open Rapid Chess Championship here Tuesday.

After the individual and team event competitions between Punjab and KP ended in a draw, the Punjab team gave an excellent performance despite lack of experience. Peshawar won the general trophy for the first time.

The Championship was played in the Lala Rafique sports Arena with the collaboration of Directorate of Peshawar KP and KP Chess Association in the individual and team competitions of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

MPA Aysia Khattak was the chief guest on this occasion. President Punjab Chess Association Hanif Qureshi, former Nazim Anis Khan, Asif Khan, Jalil Khan were also present.

Individual competition between Punjab and KP players, was won by Wasim Akram of Punjab while Aamir Karim of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got second and Imran Mughal of Punjab got third prize.

Salman Ali Khan and Asif Khan were the other position holders.

In her address at the closing ceremony, Asiya Khattak warmly welcomed the Punjab players and said there was an opportunity for our players to learn a lot from the Punjab players.

Later, while talking to the media, Secretary Waqar Ahmad said that the event was more successful than our expectations and soon a national level men and women event will be held in Peshawar while a government-sponsored Scribble event is also planned.