UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Win Overall Rapid Open Chess Trophy

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:58 PM

Peshawar win overall Rapid Open Chess trophy

Peshawar clinched the overall trophy of the Peshawar Open Rapid Chess Championship here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Peshawar clinched the overall trophy of the Peshawar Open Rapid Chess Championship here Tuesday.

After the individual and team event competitions between Punjab and KP ended in a draw, the Punjab team gave an excellent performance despite lack of experience. Peshawar won the general trophy for the first time.

The Championship was played in the Lala Rafique sports Arena with the collaboration of Directorate of Peshawar KP and KP Chess Association in the individual and team competitions of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

MPA Aysia Khattak was the chief guest on this occasion. President Punjab Chess Association Hanif Qureshi, former Nazim Anis Khan, Asif Khan, Jalil Khan were also present.

Individual competition between Punjab and KP players, was won by Wasim Akram of Punjab while Aamir Karim of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got second and Imran Mughal of Punjab got third prize.

Salman Ali Khan and Asif Khan were the other position holders.

In her address at the closing ceremony, Asiya Khattak warmly welcomed the Punjab players and said there was an opportunity for our players to learn a lot from the Punjab players.

Later, while talking to the media, Secretary Waqar Ahmad said that the event was more successful than our expectations and soon a national level men and women event will be held in Peshawar while a government-sponsored Scribble event is also planned.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Wasim Akram Women Media Event From

Recent Stories

Watania Takaful net profits up by 78% in 9 months

1 minute ago

2 minutes ago

Govt to appoint economic ministers in four foreign ..

14 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 742 recove ..

16 minutes ago

Huawei Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices Ex ..

28 minutes ago

ADNOC completes first phase of AI predictive maint ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.