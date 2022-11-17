Peshawar win overall trophy of Inter-College Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Peshawar clinched the overall trophy of the first Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-College Games by winning three gold and two silver medals and Mardan got second position after winning one gold and one silver medal while Bannu grabbed third position by taking two silver medals respectively here on Thursday.

Peshawar region players showed their best performance and won the overall trophy in women cricket. In Badminton, Hazara beat Peshawar 3-2, while in the volleyball final, Peshawar defeated Bannu 3-1 to win the gold medal.

Similarly, in the Men competitions, Peshawar defeated Bannu by 3-0 in volleyball, in football, Mardan defeated Chitral by 12-11 on a sudden death penalty kicks before the two teams Mardan and Chitral played a 1-1 draw. In the cricket final, Swat defeated Peshawar by 43 runs.

On this occasion, former international football Qazi Muhammad Asif was the chief guest.

Director Operation Azizullah Jan, District sports Officer Miss Gul Rukh, Deputy Director education Arshad Hussain distributed prizes to the winning players. Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Zakirullah, international footballer Basit Kamal, and other personalities were present.

A total of 704 players from eight different zones including 300 female and 404 male players took part in three games comprising Football, Cricket and Volleyball for boys and Badminton, Cricket and Volleyball for girls.

In the boys cricket final, Government Jahanzeb College Swat defeated Government College Peshawar by 43 runs. Swat won the toss and batted first Peshawar scored 139 runs in the allotted overs and scored 96 runs in the final match. Similarly, in the girls cricket final, Peshawar won the gold medal by defeating Mardan by 59 runs.