UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Win Overall Trophy Of Inter-College Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games

Muhammad Rameez Published November 17, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Peshawar win overall trophy of Inter-College Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Peshawar clinched the overall trophy of the first Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-College Games by winning three gold and two silver medals and Mardan got second position after winning one gold and one silver medal while Bannu grabbed third position by taking two silver medals respectively here on Thursday.

Peshawar region players showed their best performance and won the overall trophy in women cricket. In Badminton, Hazara beat Peshawar 3-2, while in the volleyball final, Peshawar defeated Bannu 3-1 to win the gold medal.

Similarly, in the Men competitions, Peshawar defeated Bannu by 3-0 in volleyball, in football, Mardan defeated Chitral by 12-11 on a sudden death penalty kicks before the two teams Mardan and Chitral played a 1-1 draw. In the cricket final, Swat defeated Peshawar by 43 runs.

On this occasion, former international football Qazi Muhammad Asif was the chief guest.

Director Operation Azizullah Jan, District sports Officer Miss Gul Rukh, Deputy Director education Arshad Hussain distributed prizes to the winning players. Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Zakirullah, international footballer Basit Kamal, and other personalities were present.

A total of 704 players from eight different zones including 300 female and 404 male players took part in three games comprising Football, Cricket and Volleyball for boys and Badminton, Cricket and Volleyball for girls.

In the boys cricket final, Government Jahanzeb College Swat defeated Government College Peshawar by 43 runs. Swat won the toss and batted first Peshawar scored 139 runs in the allotted overs and scored 96 runs in the final match. Similarly, in the girls cricket final, Peshawar won the gold medal by defeating Mardan by 59 runs.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Swat Badminton Male Mardan Chitral Women Gold Silver From Government Best

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

1 hour ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

2 hours ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

2 hours ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

2 hours ago

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.