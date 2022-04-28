UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Wins Inter-District Kabaddi Title

Muhammad Rameez Published April 28, 2022 | 03:48 PM

Peshawar wins Inter-District Kabaddi title

The team of Peshawar won the final of the Ramadan Inter-District Kabaddi Tournament played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The team of Peshawar won the final of the Ramadan Inter-District Kabaddi Tournament played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Thursday.

The final of the Inter-District Kabaddi Tournament was played between the teams of Peshawar and Charsadda at the Tehmas Khan Football Stadium in which after a thrilling contest the team of Peshawar won by 30-21 points.

He was accompanied by Chief Coach Shafqatullah, Deputy Director Operations Jamshed Baloch, Administrator Peshawar sports Complex Syed Jaffer Shah and other personalities were also present.

