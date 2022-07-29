UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Wins Inter-Divisional Men Throw Ball Championship Title

Muhammad Rameez Published July 29, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Peshawar wins Inter-Divisional Men Throw Ball Championship title

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) ::Peshawar clinched the trophy of the Inter-Divisional Men Throw Ball Championship after defeating strong Bannu in the 2-0 final played at Jahanzeb College Ground, Saidu Sharif, Swat on Friday.

Regional sports Officer Malakand Region Kashif Farhan was the chief guest on this occasion who also distributed the prizes among the position holders' teams – Peshawar and Bannu. He was accompanied by Deputy Director Sports Department of Higher education Arshad Hussain, Head of Department of Health and Physical Education Government Jahanzeb College Muhammad Arif, Professor Adalat Khan, Professor Akhtar Ali, Professor Tahirullah, international football player Saifullah, Basit Khan of Kohat, Professor Bashir Ahmad, players, officials and large number of spectators were also present.

The Men Inter-Divisional Throw Ball Championship was organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Throw Ball Association with the strong support of Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan and Regional Sports Officer Malakand.

In the first semi-final of the Inter-Divisional Throwball Championship played at Saidu Sharif Sports Complex, Swat, Peshawar defeated Mardan by two scores 15-9 and 15-11, in the second semi-final, Bannu beat Peshawar Green by 15-11 and 15-12, in the match played for the third position, Peshawar Green defeated Mardan by 2-0, the score was 15-9 and 15-13.

In the final, spirited Peshawar defeated strong Bannu by 2-0. After an exciting match, they won the trophy by 15-9 and 15-13. Two teams each from Peshawar and Malakand while one team each from Bannu, Hazara, Mardan, Kohat and Swat participated in the Championship.

At the end, the chief guest distributed the prizes among the players.

Related Topics

Football Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Swat Kohat Mardan Saidu Malakand Junaid Khan From Government

Recent Stories

Traders deliberating to shut their businesses for ..

Traders deliberating to shut their businesses for sometime: Motiwala

3 minutes ago
 Govt delegation meets ECP, demands announcement of ..

Govt delegation meets ECP, demands announcement of PTI's foreign funding case

20 minutes ago
 PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior League team mentors

2 hours ago
 Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

2 hours ago
 RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed ..

RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed on Time: Imran Khan

4 hours ago
 FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles o ..

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles of SCO

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.