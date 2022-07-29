Peshawar wins Inter-Divisional Men Throw Ball Championship title

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) ::Peshawar clinched the trophy of the Inter-Divisional Men Throw Ball Championship after defeating strong Bannu in the 2-0 final played at Jahanzeb College Ground, Saidu Sharif, Swat on Friday.

Regional sports Officer Malakand Region Kashif Farhan was the chief guest on this occasion who also distributed the prizes among the position holders' teams – Peshawar and Bannu. He was accompanied by Deputy Director Sports Department of Higher education Arshad Hussain, Head of Department of Health and Physical Education Government Jahanzeb College Muhammad Arif, Professor Adalat Khan, Professor Akhtar Ali, Professor Tahirullah, international football player Saifullah, Basit Khan of Kohat, Professor Bashir Ahmad, players, officials and large number of spectators were also present.

The Men Inter-Divisional Throw Ball Championship was organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Throw Ball Association with the strong support of Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan and Regional Sports Officer Malakand.

In the first semi-final of the Inter-Divisional Throwball Championship played at Saidu Sharif Sports Complex, Swat, Peshawar defeated Mardan by two scores 15-9 and 15-11, in the second semi-final, Bannu beat Peshawar Green by 15-11 and 15-12, in the match played for the third position, Peshawar Green defeated Mardan by 2-0, the score was 15-9 and 15-13.

In the final, spirited Peshawar defeated strong Bannu by 2-0. After an exciting match, they won the trophy by 15-9 and 15-13. Two teams each from Peshawar and Malakand while one team each from Bannu, Hazara, Mardan, Kohat and Swat participated in the Championship.

At the end, the chief guest distributed the prizes among the players.