Peshawar Wins KP Traditional Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 06, 2022 | 07:15 PM

The Peshawar team won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa traditional games on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Peshawar team won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa traditional games on Wednesday.

The games were held in connection with the KP traditional games, under the auspices of the Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In indigenous wrestling competitions organized in Peshawar, more than 100 wrestlers from Peshawar, Charsadda and Khyber district participated.

General secretary of the provincial wrestling association, international wrestler and Asian champion Naimat Ullah, along with large number of spectators were present on the occasion.

District Peshawar clinched first position with 90 points, Khyber second with 45 points and Charsadda third with 30 points. In 57kg weight category, Wajid Khan, Omar Khan in 61kg, Sohail Khan in 65kg, Zeenat Ullah in 70kg, Adil Khan in 74kg, Farhat Ullah in 79kg, Irfan in 86kg, Noora in 90kg, 102kg Hameed Aziz won in Peshawar, Peshawar won 15 gold, 11 silver and three bronze medals in total.

