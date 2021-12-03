Peshawar wins KP U21 Inter-District Games Wushu trophy

Peshawar won U21 Inter-District Games Wushu trophy by claiming six gold and three silver medals while Khyber District secured second position with two gold, two silver and two browns medals here on Friday in the U21 Inter-District Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Peshawar won U21 Inter-District Games Wushu trophy by claiming six gold and three silver medals while Khyber District secured second position with two gold, two silver and two browns medals here on Friday in the U21 Inter-District Games.

The event was played at Hayatabad sports Complex wherein teams from all 35 districts took part. In -44kg, -52kg-, -60kg, -65kg, -75kg, and -80kg categories Najam, Shahsawar, Mohammad Omar, Salman, Obaidullah and Fazal Amin of Peshawar won gold medals while Farzan in -40kg, Ikramullah in -48kg and Kamran in -56kg claimed silver medals.

Allah Gul and Samad won gold for Khyber District while Jadran in -44kg, Allah Noor in -52kg claimed silver medals and Atif in -56kg and Bilal in -60kg won bronze medals. Farzan came second, Bilal of Nowshera and Siddique of Mardan got third position in the same category.

In the -44kg weight Mohsin and Bilal of Nowshera took gold and silver medal and Mohsin of and Bilal took bronze medals.

In the -48th category of Wushu competitions, Amanullah of Khyber won gold, Ikramullah of Peshawar won silver and Zeeshan of Nowshera and Asad of Bannu won bronze respectively.

In the -52kg category, Shahsawar of Peshawar came first, Allah Noor of Khyber second and Karim and Haris of Nowshera and Bajaur third. Atif of Khyber and Samad of Bannu bagged the bronze medals.

In the 60's, Muhammad Umar of Peshawar came first, Umair of Malakand second, Masoom of Nowshera and Bilal of Khyber third. In -65kg, Salman of Peshawar won gold, Haseeb of Dir Lore won silver while Haji of South Waziristan and Khalifa of Nowshera won bronze medals. Haider and DI Khan's Habib won bronze medal in 75 kg weight category.

Obaidullah of Peshawar won gold, Fazal Rabi of Malakand won silver, Walid of Nowshera and Waqas of Buner won bronze medals.

Similarly, Fazal Amin of Peshawar won first, Munir of Buner won second, Kashif of Dir Lore and Ilyas of South Waziristan won third position in -80kg of these competitions.