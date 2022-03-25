Peshawar wins overall KP U21 Games trophy with 3 gold, two silver medals

Peshawar clinched the overall trophy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Women Games by winning three gold, two silver and securing 65 points here on Friday

Peshawar won the trophy of Netball, Table Tennis and Athletics besides taking second position in Tug of War and Badminton.

Abbottabad struggled at second with three gold medals by winning first position in cricket, volleyball, and badminton. Mardan remained at third with two silver by securing 20 points. Mardan took silver in volleyball and athletics.

The biggest and mega Women U21 Inter-District Games, carrying more than 3000 athletes of all 35 districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in seven different disciplines including Athletics, Badminton, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Tug of War, Cricket and Netball ended with great fun and enthusiasm.

Abbottabad won badminton and volleyball trophies Abbottabad clinched badminton and volleyball trophies. In netball, Peshawar defended its title by defeating Bannu.

Badminton final was played at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda under the auspices of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in connection with the U21 Women's Games.

The final was played between Peshawar and Abbottabad. In the first match, Hina of Abbottabad defeated Iqra of Peshawar by two wickets. In the second match, Kainat and Mehraj of Abbottabad defeated Faryal and Iqra of Peshawar by two wickets. In the third match, Abbottabad's Kainat won the trophy by defeating Peshawar's Noor 2-1.

In the U21 games, volleyball final was played at University of Peshawar between Abbottabad and Mardan in which Abbottabad won by defeating Mardan 25-20 and 25-23 to win. Earlier in the semi-finals, Abbottabad defeated Dera Ismail 2-0 while Mardan defeated Malakand 2-1 to reach the final. Miss Rasheeda Ghaznavi distributed prizes among the players along with Regional Sports Officer Aziz Ullah Jan and District Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch.

Similarly, in the netball final, Peshawar defeated Bannu by 7-5 to clinch the title. In the first semi-final, Peshawar defeated Haripur by 11-9 while in the second semi-final, Bannu defeated Swat by 6-5 to reach the final.