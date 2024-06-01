Peshawar wins overall trophy by securing 29 gold in KP Inter-Regional U23 KP Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Peshawar Region clinched over trophy by leading medal table with 29 gold medal, followed by Hazara Region with 17 gold and Mardan Region remained at third with nine gold medal in the recently concluded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U23 Inter-Region Games here on Saturday.

A total of 20 Games, 11 for male and nine for female organized by Directorate General of sports by showing better performance. Advisor Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhr Jahan distributed the prizes to the players, Secretary Sports Matiullah, Director General Sports Abdul Nasir Khan, Director Sports Operations Azizullah Jan, Deputy Director Jamshed Baloch, Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Kashif Farhan, RSO Malakand Muhammad Tariq Khan, District Sports Officer Miss Gul Rukh, DSO Charsadda Miss Mashal Malik and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Teams from all regions of the province Peshawar, Hazara, Mardan, Kohat, Malakand, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and PSB academy participated in the Games. Peshawar claimed 29 gold, 19 silver, 15 bronze and a total of 63 medals, followed by Hazara with a total of 48 medals including 17 gold, 16 silver and 15 bronze medals, Mardan was third with a total of 42 medals including 9 gold, 13 silver and 20 bronze medals.

Kohat won 30 medals including 8 gold, 8 silver and 14 bronze medals. Malakand won 25 medals including 6 gold, 6 silver, 13 bronze. Dera Ismail Khan won 21 medals including five gold, nine silver and seven bronze, Bannu got 22 medals including four gold, seven silver and 11 bronze medals.

PSB Academy won a gold medal. Peshawar won gold in athletics, badminton, hockey, karate, squash, throw ball, table tennis, silver in athletics, karate, and volleyball, bronze medals in athletics and karate, Mardan in athletics, and gold in cricket, athletics, karate and silver medal in Taekwondo and bronze medals in Athletics, Karate and Taekwondo. Games were played in Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat in which 1850 athletes including 1150 male and 770 female from across the province participated. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur inaugurated the Games. Male players participated in 11 games while female players participated in nine games. Earlier, the provincial government has organized Inter-Schools and Games for Persons with Different Abilities Games. In the next phase, the 4th edition of the Inter-Provincial Games will be organized for which the preparations have started.