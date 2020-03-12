Peshawar wins overall trophy of U-21 Khyber Inter Regional Women Games

Peshawar clinched the overall trophy of the KP U-21 Inter-Regional Women's Games organized by the Directorate of Sports after winning 14 gold medals, 12 silver and seven bronze medals

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar clinched the overall trophy of the KP U-21 Inter-Regional Women's Games organized by the Directorate of sports after winning 14 gold medals, 12 silver and seven bronze medals.

Dera Ismail Khan finished second with 6 gold, 4 silver medals and 10 bronze medals while Bannu secured third position with 4 gold medals, 7 silver and 4 bronze medals. Mardan won four golds, five silver medals, six bronze medals, Hazara claimed three gold medals, six silver medals and 13 bronze medals, Kohat grabbed two gold medals, two silver, six bronze medals while Malakand has one silver medal, six bronze and got 7th position.

On the occasion of winning seven medals overall, Director Sports Rasheed Ghaznavi, former Provincial Minister and President KP Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, Assistant Commissioner Rafia Qayyum distributed prizes among the winners, along with Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Syed Jafar Shah, Assistant Director Hamid Khan and District Sports Officer Tehsil Ullah, officials, players and spectators were also present.

The women event organized in Hayatabad Sports Complex, University of Peshawar Gymnasium Hall and Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda.

In the second phase Peshawar with 42 gold medals, 28 silver and 15 bronze medals in the first position.

Mardan won the 11 gold, 14 silver and 31 bronze medals while Bannu Region won the third position with 9 gold medals, 19 silver medals and 14 bronze medals. Dera Ismail Khan bagged fourth position with 9 gold three silver and 8 bronze medals, remained at fourth.

Similarly, Malakand Region was ranked 5th by winning 8 gold, 9 silver and 15 bronze medals and Hazara got sixth position with 6 gold, 14 silver and 18 bronze medals, while Kohat Region finished with 7th after winning five gold medal, 3 silver and 15 bronze medals.

Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister for Local Government Kamran Khan Bangash was the chief guest on this occasion who gave away medals, trophies and cash prizes to the position holders. Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Regional Sports Officer Saleem Raza, District Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki, Deputy Director Niamatullah, Regional Sports Officer Hazrat Ullah, Deputy Director Account Tariq Khan, Director Sports Rashida Ghaznavi, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present in the main arena hall during presentation ceremony.

The third and final phase of U21 Games at Inter-District level will be starting from April 15-19, 2020 wherein 15000 players in seven women and 10 Men Games.