Peshawar Wins U20 Kabaddi

Zeeshan Mehtab 35 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 06:50 PM

Peshawar wins U20 Kabaddi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Peshawar clinched the inaugural edition of the All Pakistan Inter Divisional U20 Asian Style Kabaddi Championship held here at the Rodham Hall of Pakistan sports Complex on Sunday.

Peshawar beat team of Faisalabad-Sahiwal by 42-19 in the final to win the trophy.

In the third-fourth position match, Lahore-Gujranwala beat Sargodha-DG Khan by 42-18.

Earlier in the semifinals, Faisalabad-Sahiwal beat Lahore-Gujranwala by 56-54 and Peshawar defeated Sargodha-DG Khan by 57-51.

Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Director General Arif Ibrahim was the chief guest on the occasion.

