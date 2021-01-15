UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Youth Badminton Tournament Ends

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Peshawar Youth Badminton Tournament ends

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Haseeb won the second Peshawar Youth Badminton Tournament in the U12 final by 3-0 here at Pakistan sports board Coaching Center Indoor Hall, Qayyum Sports Complex on Friday.

In the grand final Haseeb defeated Abdal by 3-0, the score was 21-19, 21-18 and 21-19.

Main Sadaqat Shah, Badminton Coach Hayat Ullah, Kashif, Organizing Secretary Shehzad and other dignitaries were also present.

The second Peshawar Youth Badminton Tournament was organized in collaboration with Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the U-12 final, Haseeb defeated Abdal 3-0, Basit defeated Sohail Khan in the U-16 and in the women's doubles, Amber and Hatijah defeated Iqra, Tanzeela 3-0, the score was 21-19, 21-19 and 21-18 while in the men's doubles, Haseeb, and Bilal defeated Imdad and Umair 3-1. The score was 21-19, 17-21 and 21-19.

