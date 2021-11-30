UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 12:22 PM

Peshawar Zalmi's activities are going on in Peshawar before Pakistan Super League season seven. After Swabi and Jamrud, trials were conducted by Peshawar Zalmai in Peshawar to find new talent

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021) Peshawar Zalmi's activities are going on in Peshawar before Pakistan Super League season seven. After Swabi and Jamrud, trials were conducted by Peshawar Zalmai in Peshawar to find new talent. In the trials held at the historic Islamia College Peshawar, Peshawar Zalmai's director of cricket and coach Muhammad Akram took the trials and also gave coaching tips and encouragement to the young cricketers. More than 200 young cricketers took part in the three-day trials in Swabi, Jamrud and Peshawar.

Peshawar Zalmi Cricket Director Muhammad Akram said that Peshawar Zalmi believes in giving young cricketers a chance to showcase their talents at the grass root level. Peshawar Zalmi from PSL Seven has taken trials of young cricketers in the emerging category and for the future. After the trials of these young cricketers, a database has been created which will come in handy in future.

