Peshawar Zalmay Chief Presents Rs10 Million Cheque, 200,000 Masks To PM

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:07 PM

Chief Executive Office of Haier Pakistan and Chairman of Peshawar Zalmay cricket team Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented a cheque of Rs10 million for PM's Corona Relief Fund on behalf of Zalmay Foundation

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Office of haier Pakistan and Chairman of Peshawar Zalmay cricket team Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented a cheque of Rs10 million for PM's Corona Relief Fund on behalf of Zalmay Foundation.

He also presented 200,000 masks to the prime minister to help meet the needs of the medical practitioners during their efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic, a PM Office press release said.

Afridi told the prime minister that a chartered plane carrying medical equipment related to the treatment of coronavirus patients would reach Pakistan by next week.

The prime minister appreciated the charity services by Haier Pakistan and Zalmay Foundation.

