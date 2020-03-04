Peshawar Zalmi a trend setter to amuse fans in HBLPSL-5

Peshawar Zalmi a trend setter - has introduced a unique FUN RIDE with the collaboration of Daewoo Bus Services Peshawar only to amuse cricket crazy fans and provide them a unique and matchless opportunity to see top cricketers in action during the ongoing HBL PSL-5 matches in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):Peshawar Zalmi a trend setter - has introduced a unique FUN RIDE with the collaboration of Daewoo Bus Services Peshawar only to amuse cricket crazy fans and provide them a unique and matchless opportunity to see top cricketers in action during the ongoing HBL PSL-5 matches in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

There are 10 different buses of the Daewoo Bus Services Peshawar which are being involved to take the cricket loving Peshawar Zalmi fans from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the matches of the ongoing HBL PSL-5 besides provided them another key facility of installing big screen at Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium Peshawar that largely attracted both the youngsters, families and families of journalists.

In terms of media and brand value, PSL's franchise Peshawar Zalmi became the heartbeat of the fans at PSL-5. Wherein Peshawar Zalmi arranged to show the match on the big screen in Peshawar in the HBL PS-5, Zalmi won the hearts of the fans by running special Zalmi Fans buses to amuse the enthusiastic fans of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There were 25 journalists who are duly carried their accreditation cards issued by Pakistan Cricket Board, were also taken on board to the matches of Peshawar Zalmi at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

A large number of fans arrived in Peshawar from Rawalpindi on special buses and return by the same bus with providing them a meal, listening of prominent khumarian musical band live during the FUN RIDE on buses, with every ride and a gift of Zalmi shirt.

It is pertinent to mention here that on the day of every Peshawar Zalmi's match, special Daewoo buses from Peshawar are taking cricket spectators of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Rawalpindi and then back to Peshawar on the same buses. And this is why Peshawar Zalmi has become the most popular team of Pakistani fans since the launch of Pakistan Super League 2016.

Installation of big multi-media, food stalls and big screen at Carnal Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium has also been attracting Peshawarites in large number as good rush was witnessed of the families to enjoy not only the match but also other facilities provided to them including different traditional cuisine for both the fans, families and families of the working journalists.

When contacted, the fans and journalists hailing from Peshawar on board a Daewoo Bus to Rawalpindi have appreciated Javed Afridi, the owner of Peshawar Zalmi, for introducing a unique FUN RIDE for cricket loving fans of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed the hope that he would continue the same in future so that the fans of Peshawar Zalmi could get an opportunity to the see their prominent cricketing stars live in the HBL PSL matches from Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.