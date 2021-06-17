Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United to take on each other today

(@fidahassanain)

Today’s clash between big teams of the tournament will play a decisive role in the final standings at the table.

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2021) Islamabad United and Peshwar Zalmi will take on each other in the first game of doubleheader today (Thursday).

Islamabad United emerged as the best team in the tournament and their position on the points table is also reflecting its real status. United won six and lost two matches in total eight matches. They qualified for the playoffs with 12 points and a net run-rate of 0.932.

The side led by Shadab Khan would look to finish in the top two and if they are able to do so, they would have two opportunities to make a place in tournament’s final.

United have already won three matches and will be eager more to complement their batters by creating maximum impact.

Zalmi with a couple of sensational wins have secured the second spot. They are determined for the victory in the final match because they will will definitely boost their chances of finishing in the top two.

They won the matches against defending champions Karachi Kings as they outclassed them by six wickets and chased them down the target of 109 in just 11 overs.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi:

Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Irfan, Umaid Asif, Sameen Gul

Islamabad United:

Colin Munro, Islamabad United, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Ali Khan, Akif Javed.