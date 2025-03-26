Peshawar Zalmi Announces EFU General As Insurance Partner For PSL-10
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Peshawar Zalmi, the most iconic franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has announced its partnership with EFU General as its Official Insurance Partner for PSL Season 10.
Under this collaboration, the EFU General logo will be prominently displayed on the shirt of Peshawar Zalmi's official playing kits, marking the beginning of an exciting association between two industry leaders.
Chief Operating Officer (COO) Peshawar Zalmi, Abbas Layaq, and Kamran Arshad Inam, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer EFU General, signed the contract in the presence of representatives from Peshawar Zalmi and EFU General. This partnership reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to excellence, innovation, and community
engagement.
Javed Afridi, Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, expressed his delight on the occasion stating said, “We are delighted to welcome EFU General to the Zalmi family.
Through this partnership, we aim to drive positive change, both on and off the field, by empowering communities and raising awareness about financial security. EFU General 's commitment to social responsibility aligns perfectly with our brand ethos.”
Kamran Arshad Inam, Managing Director & CEO EFU General, shared his enthusiasm, stating:“We are excited to partner with Peshawar Zalmi, a brand that resonates with millions of cricket fans across the country. This partnership provides a unique platform to promote financial security and community engagements while making a meaningful impact on people's lives.”
With PSL 10 on the horizon, this partnership promises exciting initiatives, exclusive fan experiences, and a powerful brand synergy that will leave a lasting impact on cricket fans nationwide.
