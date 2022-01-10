UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Zalmi Announces Mahira Khan As Its ‘Brand Ambassador’ For PSL 7

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 04:24 PM

Peshawar Zalmi announces Mahira Khan as its ‘Brand Ambassador’ for PSL 7

The franchise has shared the picture of the actress with its announcement, and expressed excitement for the upcoming mega event.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 10th, 2022) Peshawar Zalmi on Monday announced Mahira Khan as its ‘Brand Ambassador’ for the upcoming seventh edition of Pakistan Super League.

Taking to Twitter, the franchise managers made the announcement by sharing the picture of the actress.

It wrote, “We are pleased to announce @TheMahiraKhan as Peshawar Zalmi's Brand Ambassador for PSL 7 marking 5 Seasons of association with Zalmi. Let the storm begin. #Zalmi #YellowStorm #Zalmi2022 #YellowIsTheColor,”.

Peshawar Zalmi had always top celebrities as their rand ambassadors since the beginning. It always took lead from all other franchises to introduce innovative kits and other things. For PSL-6, the franchise had Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Dananeer Mubeen and famous Turkish actress Esra Bilgic as its brand ambassadors.

