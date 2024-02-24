Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultan by five runs

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) In the ninth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9, the Peshawar Zalmi defeated Multan Sultans by five runs in a very close encounter at Multan cricket Stadium on Friday night.

Peshawar Zalmi scored 179 runs for the loss of eight players in the given 20 overs, Haseebullah Scored 37 runs and Babar Azam played an inning of 31 runs.

Apart from this, Powell 23, Muhammad Haris 19, Powell Walter 1, Asif Ali scored 13 runs while Luke Wood remained not out with 17 runs.

David Willy, Muhammad Ali and Osama Mir dismissed two players each while Shahnawaz Dhani and Abbas Afridi took one wicket each.

Chasing Peshawar Zalmi’s target of 180 runs, Multan Sultan’s team bowled out for 174 runs all out on the last ball of the inning. David Mallan remained top scorer with 52 runs on 25 balls. After the 19th over, the Sultans were struggling hard to achieve the target to maintain a winning streak at the home ground but they lost the match by five runs when one six was required on the last ball faced by Shahnawaz Dhani and he bowled out.

However, Iftekhar Ahmed’s two fours and one six in the last over turned the match in favour of his team but he was caught behind the stumps by Muhammad Haris on the second last ball of the last over.

Arif Yaqoob of Peshawar Zalmi took three wickets while Luke Wood, Salman Irshad and Naveen Ul Haq dismissed two players each.

Holding a press conference after the match, Peshawar Zalmi’s top wicket-taker bowler of the match Arif Yaqoob said that the victory boosted the morale of the team and there would be more efforts in the next matches.

He said that he decided to bowl at the right place without using any varieties to get wickets and maximum dot balls.

He maintained that the crowd of Multan supported him very much and the team combination was good enough to dominate the match. He said that it was his first match at night and in front of a maximum crowd he was quite nervous but the senior player helped him a lot to boost my confidence.