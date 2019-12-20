Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi meets Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan

Javed Afridi gifted Peshawar Zalmi shirt to President Tayyip Erdoğan during their meeting in Geneva

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019) Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi and Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan met in Geneva. Javed Afridi presented Tayyab Erdogan a shirt of Peshawar Zalmai on which he expressed happiness.

Javed Afridi also informed Tayyab Erdogan about the activities of the Zalmi Foundation.

Javed Afridi also informed Tayyab Erdogan about the relationship between Peshawar Zalmi and Turkey's National Cricket Council.



Javed Afridi said in a Twitter message that Pakistan and Turkey have ideal brotherly relations. The people of both the countries will come even closer through sports, especially cricket. Peshawar Zalmi’s squad for PSL 3 included two Turkish cricketers, Gohan Gotak and Mehmet Adin.